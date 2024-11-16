‘No scope for strong AIADMK-led alliance’: Minister S Regupathy

PUDUKKOTTAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will not succeed in forming a strong alliance for the 2026 Assembly election, Minister for Law S Regupathy said on Friday.

Addressing media persons here, he remarked, “Just as Palaniswami failed to build a solid alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he will face the same challenge in the 2026 Assembly poll. What was impossible in 2024 will remain impossible in 2026.

He has no chance of forming a formidable alliance.” Chief Minister M K Stalin will firmly hold onto his position, and no one can stop him. The people of the state will undoubtedly re-elect Stalin as CM, the minister added.

On actor and TVK leader Vijay, Regupathy said, “Vijay is trying to follow MGR’s style, but it will never succeed. Vijay’s accusations against the DMK are frivolous and will lose traction, just like similar baseless allegations in the past. Vijay will undoubtedly face failure.”

On BJP’s prospects under K Annamalai, the minister said, “He has seen multiple defeats as state president, and his return from London will bring no impact. In the upcoming Assembly election, the BJP’s vote share is likely to decline further.”