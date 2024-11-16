Rain lashes several parts of Tirunelveli, 10cm recorded in Manjolai Hills

TIRUNELVELI: Various parts of Tirunelveli district received heavy rain on Friday, with Oothu and Naalumukku in Manjolai Hills recording 10.1cm and 9.6cm of rainfall, respectively. According to data issued by the disaster management department, areas including Manjolai, Kakkachi, Papanasam, Manimuthar, Palayamkottai and Radhapuram also received considerable amount of rainfall.

Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas in Western Ghats, the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve administration has banned bathing in Kalakkad Thalaiyanai waterfalls. Meanwhile, the consistent downpour slightly disrupted normal life in Tirunelveli city. However, schools and colleges functioned as usual despite the rainfall, sources said.

It may be not that while northern districts of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing moderate monsoon showers, southern districts such as Tirunelveli and Tenkasi were facing relatively dry weather until two days ago. However, the recent spell of rains has brought some relief to the farmers.