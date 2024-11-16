Six private college students among seven held with 1 kg ganja in Kovai city

COIMBATORE: Seven persons including six students of a private college were arrested by the Saravanampatti police on Friday for illegal possession of ganja. The police seized one kg of ganja, seven mobile phones and a knife from them.

The arrested youths were identified as P Mathesh (19), S Sanjay Kumar (19), S Hari Narayanan (19), C Aditya (19), U Dushyanth (19), and S Naveen (24), all studying in a private arts and science college at Nava India, and K Dinesh (24).

Police said Dinesh had been previously booked for a murder case, three attempted murder cases, and a ganja case in Ramanathapuram district.

The youths used to procure the contraband from sellers in Theni. R Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) of Coimbatore city said, “One of the arrested covered the number plate of his bike with clothes on Thursday. Later, the police team managed to catch him that evening. After a detailed investigation, the police arrested the remaining members of the group.”

The deputy commissioner also added that a section of students from three private colleges located near SITRA and Nava India in Coimbatore city have been involved in ganja and synthetic drug sales.

“These three college managements did not take any stringent action against the student. We have sent a letter to the Higher Education Department to take appropriate action against these colleges,” the police officer said.

He said the city police is planning to conduct a meeting with the parents of the suspects and the college management. If the college managements fails to take stringent action, the police will include the names within the college management as accused in future,” Deputy Commissioner Stalin added.