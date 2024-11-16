VCK reorganising party structure to shed Dalit-centric image

CHENNAI: The VCK, after becoming a state-recognised party, has announced a reorganisation of party structure, expanding the number of district units from 144 to 234. The move aims to streamline micro management and strengthen its presence at grassroots level.

The party has appointed 83 senior functionaries to oversee the process. Each functionary has been tasked with managing three Assembly constituencies, receiving applications and conducting interviews for aspirants seeking key positions within the party.

The reorganisation entails appointing district secretaries for all 234 constituencies and deploying functionaries at the poll booth level. The posts include one district secretary, four deputy secretaries (including a woman and a non-Dalit), two executive committee members and four others. Similar representation will be ensured in lower-ranking posts and across the party’s 33 wings.

Applications for these posts will be accepted until November 20, either through designated functionaries or online.

According to party sources, this is part of a broader effort by the party to shed its Dalit-centric image and appeal to a more diverse electorate.

In line with this strategy, the VCK previously allocated MLA seats to non-Dalits and a Muslim and appointed 17 non-Dalits among the current district secretaries. Additionally, five Muslims and ae Christian currently hold district secretary positions.

VCK’s general secretary D Ravikumar told TNIE that non-Dalits and women will be given 10% district secretary posts while 25% of posts will be given to people below the age of 35.