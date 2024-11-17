'I know brother Thirumavalavan's heart,' says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said he understood Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan's feelings and thoughts.

Further, Stalin said the VCK top leader showed true love and affection towards him and Thirumavalavan was also aware of his committed work.

Writing to party cadres, Stalin, said the VCK chief visited him on November 15 and thanked him for fulfilling his request, within a year, to set up a SIPCOT industrial park in Ariyalur district (Jayamkondam).

Though the reference the chief minister made, vis-a-vis Thirumavalavan is only to the project, it assumes significance in the wake of the VCK's recent stand of reiterating its longtime ideological point on a share in power.

Also, factors such as actor Vijay's new political outfit Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam assuring a share in power and AIADMK's attempts to attract potential allies ahead of the 2026 Assembly election add more weight to the CM's remark that he knew 'dear brother Thirumavalavan's heart.'

Meanwhile, Thirumavalavan, speaking to reporters in Puducherry on Sunday said that at the national level, coalition regimes were being seen since 1977 and his party has been reiterating on and off that such an arrangement is a necessity in Tamil Nadu as well.

Time is not, however, ripe yet for that demand in Tamil Nadu and the '2026 Assembly election time' is also not an opportune period to take forward that demand.

That all parties have begun to talk about this demand marked only a preliminary phase.

The VCK chief asserted that his party would continue to be part of the DMK-led alliance.