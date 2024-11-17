Sankarapuram panchayat president yet to be given charge, despite court order

SIVAGANGA: Despite the passing of more than 20 days since a special court declared A Priyadharshini Iyaappan as the Sankarapuram panchayat president in October this year, she is yet to be given official charge.

The local body election for the post of Sankarapuram panchayat president, reserved for women (general), was conducted by the state election commission in December 2020. When the votes were counted in January 2021, Congress candidate M Devi, wife of present Karaikudi MLA Mangudi, was declared the winner.

However, Priyadarshini, one of the opposition candidates, challenged the result, claiming that the votes were not counted in two booths. Hence, the votes were recounted and Priyadarshini was declared winner by a margin of 63 votes and a winning certificate was issued, sources said.

Challenging this, Devi filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court where the order was passed in her favour. Based on this, she took charge. Challenging the high court order, Priyadarshini moved the Supreme Court but was told to approach the district court. The special court declared Priyadarshini as the winner in October 2024, and the order was confirmed by the high court.

"It has been more than 20 days since the special court order, but she is yet to be given charge," a source said, adding that a fresh petition was lodged with the district collector informing about the verdict and seeking quick administration of powers.

Though TNIE attempted to contact District Collector Asha Ajith, she was not available for comments.