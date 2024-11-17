TN DyCM Udhayanidhi hands over aid given to 13 sportspersons selected for international events

CHENNAI: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday felicitated Paralympic medal winner Thulasimathi Murugesan. He praised Thulasimathi for her dedication and remarkable success in para-badminton and recalled CM MK Stalin giving her an incentive of Rs 2 crore. Udhayanidhi was speaking at a felicitation event organised by the World Small Animal Veterinary Association and Federation of Small Animal Practitioners Association.

The deputy CM also said the TN government is committed to ensuring the health and welfare of animals in the state.

Udhayanidhi also gave away monetary aid to 13sportsperson selected for international events on Saturday.

Eleven persons selected for 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games-2024 in Kuala Lumpur received a cheque for Rs 2.2 lakh while Sasiprabha, who has been selected to take part in the international fencing games in South Korea, received a cheque for Rs two lakh.

Jegatheshwari who has been selected to take part in the international Para-Badminton event in Egypt was given a cheque for Rs 1.79 lakh to meet the expenses.