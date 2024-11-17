TN higher education secretary asks registrar to hold Bharathiar University senate meet

COIMBATORE: During his visit to Bharathiar University (BU) on Friday, Higher Education Department Secretary K Gopal instructed the registrar (in charge) of the university to take steps to convene the senate meeting which had not been conducted for the last six months.

Gopal also directed the university officials to prepare the audit reports for the 2022-2023 academic year in 10 days and be ready for the finance committee, syndicate and senate meetings.

Sources said the secretary also stressed that the varsity should get a good ranking in all parameters and told heads of the departments to focus on skill-based training, exposure and placements for the students.

A senate member and principal of Government Arts and Science College for Women at Puliyakulam, T Veeramani, the senate meeting was not conducted for the last six months due to the lethargic attitude of the university. “As per university norms, senate meetings should be conducted twice (June and January) in an academic year. During senate meetings, members would discuss the university’s audit reports,” he pointed out. He recalled that the last senate meeting in January was postponed when the issue regarding the university’s regulation on capping a principal’s tenure to 10 years was raised.