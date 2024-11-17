Yellow alert for three TN districts on November 17

CHENNAI: A yellow alert has been issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre for possible heavy rain over isolated places in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts on Sunday.

In the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, parts of Tirunelveli, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam received moderate to heavy rain. Nalumukku in Tirunelveli recorded 12 cm rainfall, the highest in the state during this period, while parts of Cuddalore and Nagapattinam received around 5cm.

Parts of Chennai received short spells of rain on Friday night and during the day on Saturday. Weather bloggers said the city might witness a brief period of dry days this week, starting from Sunday. The rains are expected to resume from the last week of November.

Weather blogger Raja Ramasamy said on ‘X’ that rains will reduce gradually from Sunday, with the Chennai region heading towards dry weather in the coming week.

On Saturday, parts of Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Perambur and Madhavaram received short bursts of rain.