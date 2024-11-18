EPS will merge AIADMK with BJP if one more I-T raid is held, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday took a jibe at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over his ‘shifting stance’ on alliances ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. Referring to recent I-T raids in Salem, Udhayanidhi said Palanisami’s tone had softened after the raids and quipped that the AIADMK might merge with the BJP if just one more raid is held.

Udhayanidhi made these comments while presiding over a mass marriage ceremony organised by the DMK’s Chennai north district unit, where he solemnised 48 weddings.

“Palaniswami seems unsettled by the popularity of our welfare schemes. People are celebrating our initiatives, and the chief minister is receiving widespread appreciation. This has left the opposition in a state of turmoil,” he said.

Responding to the criticism of naming state projects after M Karunanidhi, Udhayanidhi questioned, “If not Kalaignar’s name, whose name should we use? He dedicated his life to Tamil Nadu, working for people until the age of 94. Palaniswami wouldn’t approve even if we named schemes after MGR or J Jayalalithaa. Perhaps he would prefer names like Narendra Modi or Amit Shah.”

Addressing Palaniswami’s recent statements about alliance, Udhayanidhi said, “Three months ago, he categorically denied any possibility of aligning with the BJP. But after the I-T raid in Salem, he is saying it is too early to discuss alliances.”

Taking to X platform in the evening, Udhayanidhi responded to Palaniswami’s recent remarks. Addressing the criticism that Chief Minister MK Stalin often praises him, Udhayanidhi said the CM appreciates all ministers. Udhayanidhi said the opposition leader’s words reflect frustration over having “no one to praise him” and disappointment that “there’s no one left in the AIADMK worthy of praise.”

In response to Palaniswami referring to him as a “toxic mushroom that sprouted from recent rain,” Udhayanidhi said, “For those who crawl their way to power like cockroaches and venomous creatures, we will always appear as toxic mushrooms.”