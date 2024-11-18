Off the cuff | Kids say the darnedest

Looks like honesty runs in the family! School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi’s son stole the show at an awards ceremony, not for his innovative project (which he admitted to barely working on!), but for his candid comments. While dear old dad champions the two-language policy, junior Anbil casually revealed he opted for French over Tamil at his fancy private school. Cue the collective gasp! Netizens were quick to point out the irony, with comments like, “Maybe he can teach his dad a thing or two about transparency.” But hey, at least the kid’s honest, right?

Guardian of Fort Station loos

Forget Dolby Atmos, this Chennai toilet attendant has a voice that could rival any superstar! Meet Selvi, the fearless guardian of the pay-and-use loos at Fort Station. Trying to sneak out without paying? She’ll unleash a roar that’ll send you running back into the stall. ‘Dei nillu, nethikku nee kasu kodukkale le?’ (Stop, you didn’t pay yesterday right?) is her signature catchphrase, delivered with the clarity of a seasoned orator. But Selvi’s not just about tough talk. She takes pride in keeping those toilets sparkling clean, using her hard-earned cash to buy phenyl and ensure a hygienic experience. Clearly, this is one superwoman you don’t want to mess with!

Colours reserved

Health Minister Ma Subramanian’s Coimbatore hospital visit went south faster than a dosa in a hot pan, thanks to a tablecloth. Seems the red and yellow fabric at his press conference tickled a reporter’s funny bone, with its resemblance to the TVK flag. Officials, in a frenzy worthy of a Kollywood comedy, swapped the cloth quicker than you can say “Amma idli.” But alas, mobile phones captured the swap, and the video went viral. The irony? Had they left it unchanged, nobody would have noticed. Talk about a self-goal! Maybe next time, they should just drape the table with a veshti – safe, and controversy-free