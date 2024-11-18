Off the cuff | Kids say the darnedest

Looks like honesty runs in the family! School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi’s son stole the show at an awards ceremony, not for his innovative project (which he admitted to barely working on!), but for his candid comments. While dear old dad champions the two-language policy, junior Anbil casually revealed he opted for French over Tamil at his fancy private school. Cue the collective gasp! Netizens were quick to point out the irony, with comments like, “Maybe he can teach his dad a thing or two about transparency.” But hey, at least the kid’s honest, right?
Forget Dolby Atmos, this Chennai toilet attendant has a voice that could rival any superstar! Meet Selvi, the fearless guardian of the pay-and-use loos at Fort Station. Trying to sneak out without paying? She’ll unleash a roar that’ll send you running back into the stall. ‘Dei nillu, nethikku nee kasu kodukkale le?’ (Stop, you didn’t pay yesterday right?) is her signature catchphrase, delivered with the clarity of a seasoned orator. But Selvi’s not just about tough talk. She takes pride in keeping those toilets sparkling clean, using her hard-earned cash to buy phenyl and ensure a hygienic experience. Clearly, this is one superwoman you don’t want to mess with!
Health Minister Ma Subramanian’s Coimbatore hospital visit went south faster than a dosa in a hot pan, thanks to a tablecloth. Seems the red and yellow fabric at his press conference tickled a reporter’s funny bone, with its resemblance to the TVK flag. Officials, in a frenzy worthy of a Kollywood comedy, swapped the cloth quicker than you can say “Amma idli.” But alas, mobile phones captured the swap, and the video went viral. The irony? Had they left it unchanged, nobody would have noticed. Talk about a self-goal! Maybe next time, they should just drape the table with a veshti – safe, and controversy-free
CPM dropped a bomb on DMK’s unity charade! Firing a salvo at its supposed ally, the comrades have slammed the DMK government for dancing to the tune of Samsung in a crucial labour dispute. The charge? That the government’s advocate is acting as Samsung’s stooge, delaying justice for workers and leaving unions out in the cold. Is this the ‘pro-labour’ DMK we were promised? Looks like someone’s seeing red...
Lights, camera, corruption? A rising star in a famous actor’s new party is accused of forcing new members to buy LIC policies, rocketing himself up the charts. But wait, there’s more! He and another leader allegedly pocketed Rs 5,000 to Rs20,000 per person by promising cushy party posts in exchange for cold, hard cash. All this while the actor himself claims you can’t see corruption with the naked eye. Perhaps he’s up for an eye test.
(Contributed by Nimisha S Pradeep, R Kirubakaran, Kumaresan S, M Saravanan, Subashini Vijayakumar; compiled by Dinesh Jefferson E)