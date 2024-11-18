Report sought on road accidents in Madurai's Samayanallur stretch

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently sought a report on the number of accidents that have taken place within the Samayanallur police station limit in Madurai from 2018 to 2024.

A bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete sought the report on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by N Senthil Kumar last year. The petition highlighted various problems on the Madurai-Dindigul highway at the Fatima College-Samayanallur stretch, including poor road safety measures.

The petitioner wanted a series of directions such as, removal of unnecessary gaps between medians, placing reflective sign boards at appropriate places, preventing miscreants from covering the boards with posters or defacing zebra crossings. He also wanted authorities to ensure the presence of speed breakers and lighting wherever needed.

Further alleging that police officials were stopping vehicles invariably at many places causing traffic congestion, he sought a direction to prevent them from conducting vehicle checks at places other than the police check post at Mangayarkarasi College stop in the aforementioned stretch. The matter was adjourned to November 19.