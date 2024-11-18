TN universities told to create online forum to receive plaints of research scholars

COIMBATORE: Higher education department on Sunday directed all universities to set up an online reporting mechanism exclusively for research scholars to flag grievances and complaints of ill-treatment. It warned of strict action against guides who ill-treat research scholars.

The circular from Higher Education Secretary K Gopal comes in the backdrop of a research scholar, A Prakash, submitting a petition to Governor RN Ravi at Bharathiar University convocation stage recently alleging ill-treatment by guides.

Gopal said it was brought to the notice of the government that certain guides of universities are allegedly humiliating and harassing research scholars and asking them to do household chores. Gopal urged registrars to ensure that nothing of this sort takes place.

Vice-president of the Association of University Teachers P Thirunavakarasu welcomes the move. Retired professor in Coimbatore NR Ravishankar said, “An online reporting mechanism should be created in all colleges and the secretary has to take steps to issue a similar circular to all colleges through collegiate education directorate.”