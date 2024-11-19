Action against teacher for ‘taking part in AIADMK event’

CHENNAI: Disciplinary action has been initiated against R Sitharaman, a graduate English teacher at Ariyampatti Panchayat Union Middle School in Tharamangalam, Salem district, over allegations of irregular attendance and involvement in political activities associated with the AIADMK.

According to a communication from the District Education Officer to the Director of Elementary Education, a complaint was filed against Sitharaman, stating that he had not been attending school regularly. It was also alleged that he was actively engaged in AIADMK activities and is a member of the Cauvery Surplus Water Committee in the locality.

During inquiry, Sitharaman reportedly admitted to being part of a party-affiliated agricultural association. Based on this admission, disciplinary action has been initiated against him under the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, said the letter.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK on its social media platform criticised the action against the teacher. The party said that an event was held to felicitate pioneering farmers who benefitted from a project where surplus water from the Mettur dam was taken through lift irrigation to 100 tanks in the Sarabanga sub-basin.

Sitharaman was present at the event as one of the farmers who had benefitted from the scheme. However, the DMK government has suspended him due to political vengeance against the AIADMK, the post said.

It further added that it is common for transport union members and government staff to participate in non-political events and conduct felicitation event. The government should revoke the action taken against the teacher, the post added.