After son falls from 1st floor of school, dad seeks action against school head in Madurai

MADURAI: After a class five student fell from the first floor of a school building, his father sought action against the head of the corporation higher secondary school in Palanganatham and alleged negligence on the teachers' part. Presently, the boy is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).

K Kannan petitioned Collector MS Sangeetha, that his son K Akilan is studying in class five at the corporation higher secondary school in Palanganatham. On November 14, Akilan fell from the first floor of the school, which is an open terrace with no side walls and high walls of only 2 metres. Akhilan fell due to the teachers' negligence, his father claimed. Teachers allegedly took him to the hospital 45 minutes after the incident, he alleged.

He further said that presently his son is in the ICU and in critical condition. He lodged a complaint against the school head on November 16 at the Subramaniyam police station. However, the police allegedly forced him to write a complaint in favour of the school head.

He requested the collector to take action against the school head, provide necessary compensation to his family and extend good medical support for his son.