AIADMK gives away chairs at meeting, draws flak

TIRUPPUR: The AIADMK gave away plastic chairs to those who attended the party’s public meeting held here on Sunday night. However, they faced backlash on social media stating that chairs were given away, just to attract crowds. AIADMK functionaries denied this.

Sources said AIADMK’s MGR Youth Wing organised a public meeting on Sunday night, on the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of the party, at Perumanallur in the district. Former deputy speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman, former ministers C Vijayabaskar, V Saroja and others participated.

Allegedly, the party had announced that the new plastic chairs at the venue, would be provided free of cost to public attending the meeting, drawing large crowds to the venue. Criticism spread on social media attributing the large crowds to freebies, but AIADMK officials denied this.

Velkumar M Saminathan, district secretary of MGR Youth Wing, who led the meeting, said, “AIADMK always has a permanent vote bank. We have no need to gather people by giving away gifts. At the end of the meeting, all chairs were distributed to the public as welfare assistance. For this, 2,100 chairs were purchased for the public meeting.”