District admin gives away financial assistance worth Rs 3L to 29 students via ‘Uyarvukku Padi’ scheme

COIMBATORE: The district administration gave away financial assistance worth Rs 3.32 lakh to 29 students who joined higher education institutions this year, through the ‘Uyarvukku Padi’ scheme.

Official sources said the ‘Uyarvukku Padi’ camp, which aims to ensure students take up higher education, was held in five phases at various places in the district. About 1,035 students took part in the camp and 385 students joined courses such as arts and sciences, polytechnic, ITI, nursing, skill-based training, etc in government and private institutions this year.

“Meanwhile, some students who lost one or both parents, struggled to pay tuition fees at colleges. Considering this, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati took measures to pay the students’ tuition fees through NGOs. The collector on Monday, handed over financial assistance worth Rs 3.32 lakh to 29 students at his chamber,” sources added.

A female student who did not wish to be named told TNIE that she completed school studies at the Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School in Mettupalayam.

“I was preparing for NEET, but performed poorly. After this, I stayed at home for a month with no idea about what to take up for higher studies. When I met my biology teacher, he guided me to join a Physiotherapy course. After attending the ‘Uyarvukku Padi’ camp under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, I have now enrolled at a private college in Mettupalayam,” she said.

“The tuition fee came up to Rs 1 lakh which was difficult for me. My teacher helped me to pay a part of the fee through sponsorship and now, the district administration has given a financial assistance of Rs 20,000. This has been huge support for my studies,” she said.