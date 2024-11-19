Kin of slain painter in Tamil Nadu petitions collector seeking Rs 50L compensation, job

TIRUNELVELI: The relatives of a painter, who was allegedly killed on Friday by three SC men in retaliation of the previous murder of an SC man, submitted a petition with District Collector Dr KP Karthikeyan during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday, seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation and a job for a member of the family. The petitioners also sought to invoke the Goondas Act against the accused persons.

In the petition, the deceased M Manikandan's wife M Uchimahali stated that her husband was the sole breadwinner of the family, and urged the collector to take steps to provide her a job, free patta land, a house under a government scheme and the sanction of a loan to purchase a cow.

"Financial assistance should be given to cover my child's educational expenses. The district administration should also take measures to spread social harmony among the villagers through awareness meetings," she said.

Meanwhile, the residents of Veppilankulam in Radhapuram taluk submitted a petition with the collector against the state government's issuance of a permit to establish a stone quarry in the village. The proposed quarry would pollute the environment and deplete groundwater resources, they claimed in the petition.

Further, members of Thamirabarani Environment Protection Movement urged the collector to renovate and reopen the Manimuthar park located at the foothills of the Western Ghats. "Due to official neglect, the park, which had once attracted thousands of tourists and generated revenue for the state government, is now filled with Seemai Karuvelam trees and bushes," they said.

Whereas, DMDK functionaries led by district in-charge S Jayachandran submitted a petition requesting the construction of an approach road from KLRF mill to Thathanuthu village in Gangaikondan SIPCOT to benefit thousands of workers. They also demanded a drinking water facility and a bus stop in the SIPCOT region.

Meanwhile, the parents of students of Piraanthaankulam government middle school in Tirunelveli urged the school education department and corporation administration to construct new classrooms to replace the decades-old buildings. The plaster of the existing classrooms was peeling off, posing a danger to students, they alleged.