Madras HC orders interim injunction against converting park land into drainage pumping station

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered an interim injunction against the construction of a drainage pumping station in the portion of a land earmarked for a park at VM Chathiram village in Palayamkottai of Tirunelveli district.

A bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete passed the interim order on a PIL petition filed by one M Paramanantham. According to his petition, a 68 cent land in his locality has been earmarked for the construction of a park. However, the Tirunelveli city municipal corporation has proposed to use a portion of the said land for setting up a drainage pumping station, he alleged.

The petitioner cited that the Supreme Court has time and again held that an area earmarked for a park cannot be converted for any other purpose. Moreover, the decision is also against a circular issued by the director of municipal administration in November last year that 'Open Space Reservation' should be strictly maintained and proposals for reconversion of lands under the category should be avoided, he added.

Hearing this, the judges issued notice to the director of municipal administration, Tirunelveli collector and corporation commissioner and ordered an interim injunction. The case was adjourned to December 2.