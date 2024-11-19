Online trading scam: Two more held for cheating man of Rs 96.57 lakh in Madurai

MADURAI: Two more persons were arrested by the district cyber wing police for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 96.57 lakh under the pretext of online trading in the international share market. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim in June 2024, the rural cyber crime police had registered an FIR and launched investigation.

Subsequently, the police froze the bank accounts to which the victim transferred the cash to invest and seized Rs 38.28 lakh from the accounts.

On November 12, the officers arrested six persons — S Seeni Mohammed (30), A Mohammed Sabeer (26), A Riyaz (30), L Ibrahim (30), L Mohammed Azharudeen (25), residents of Tiruchy, and M Mohammed Mazruth (40) of Thanjavur — and remanded them.

Based on their confession, they further arrested S Abdul Rahman of Melur and A Sultan Abdul Kathar of Madurai on Saturday, and seized around Rs 3.25 lakh from them, sources said.