Raise your voice on public issues: CITU to AIADMK

TIRUPPUR: The AIADMK should step forward to fight against policies that affect the public without making cheap criticism of CPIM party’s struggles, G Sukumaran, state general secretary of CITU, said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Sukumaran said, “The CPIM does not care which party is in power. We constantly voice out issues and policy concerns. We will continue to raise our voices against property tax hikes in corporation areas. In Tiruppur, we have been fighting against this hike since a resolution was passed in the corporation in 2022, urging a withdrawal. Following this, on November 11, our party gathered thousands and organised a protest against the issue.”

“Meanwhile, AIADMK functionaries in Tiruppur have criticised our protest. We doubt if they really care about people’s welfare. If they did, they should have supported the protest. Their criticism is simply for political gain,” he added.

Further, he said, “The property tax hike in the city corporation should be withdrawn as it has affected the public. The corporation should also resolve existing issues in solid waste management as well.” CPIM district secretary S Muthukannan and others were also present.