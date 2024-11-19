Tamil Nadu education dept hesitant to take action against bribe charges

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Primary School Teacher’s Federation (TNPSTF) has raised an allegation that even with necessary evidence, the educational officers in the district hesitate to take departmental action against a clerical staff member, who received a bribe regarding salary benefits from a teacher.

A member of the federation told TNIE, “A clerical staff of the Block Education Office at Anaimalai near Pollachi asked a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a secondary grade teacher working at a school in the same block, to disburse three months’ arrears for selection grade, through the treasury office.Due to delay, the teacher was forced to pay the money to the staff’s account.”

“Seeking action against the clerical staff, a teacher and members of TNPSTF petitioned the educational officers along with evidence. Following this, the previous District Educational Officer (DEO) (in charge) issued a notice both seeking an explanation and making inquiries. Even after 20 days, departmental action has not been taken against the staff. Although we submitted a reminder, the present DEO for primary education is also hesitant to take action,” he alleged.

Sources said as a clerical staff is a member of an office staff association, the same association heads are allegedly influencing top educational officers in Chennai urging them not to take action. As a result, officers are apparently hesitating to take departmental action.

When asked about it, DEO for primary school at Pollachi KA Thangarasu told TNIE that the an inquiry is underway and departmental action would be taken soon. When questioned about the delay, he declined to comment.