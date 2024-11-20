BJP leader accuses DMK of taking credit for central government-funded projects in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: BJP State Vice President K.P. Ramalingam told reporters on Tuesday that the DMK government is deceiving the people of Tamil Nadu by claiming credit for over 98% of projects in the state, which were actually funded by the central government.

“In the meeting with the 16th Finance Commission members, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his ministers presented a long list of recommendations. However, the DMK government has failed to provide records for the funds previously sanctioned by the central government. The utilisation certificate has not been submitted by the DMK government, yet they continue to seek additional funds. The central government can issue more funds only after this certification is provided,” he said.

He added, “Despite not furnishing the necessary records, the BJP-led central government has provided significant funds to Tamil Nadu. The DMK government has been misleading the people by claiming that the central government has not provided any funds to the state, redirecting blame for their shortcomings towards the BJP government.”

Ramalingam also highlighted issues with the PM-KISAN scheme, stating, “Every year, the central government provides ₹6,000 per farmer under the scheme, but its implementation in Tamil Nadu is flawed. The funds do not reach the farmers as intended, so the central government is planning to conduct a special camp across the state.”