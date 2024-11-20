CM must not allow private firm to mine tungsten, says Madurai MP

MADURAI: Parliamentarian S. Venkatesan on Tuesday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin not to grant permission to a private company that recently obtained a license from the Centre to mine tungsten in 10 villages of Melur taluk. Similarly, the Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation has also requested Stalin to prevent the mining operation.

In his statement, Venkatesan said it is highly condemnable that the Centre granted the company permission to mine tungsten in these villages, which are located near Arittapatti a biodiversity heritage area home to a vast number of plant, animal, and bird species. He warned that the ecological balance of the entire region would be disturbed if mining were allowed.

"Alagar Malai and Perumal Malai contain megalith monuments, which are evidence of the Tamil people's ancient culture. The Chief Minister should intervene to deny the company mining permission and environmental clearance," he said.