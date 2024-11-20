Digital arrest: Man from Assam held for swindling Rs 92 lakh

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man from Assam was arrested by the cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Chennai on charges of swindling Rs 92 lakh from a central government employee in a digital arrest scam. The accused was identified as Partha Pratim Bora.

In September, the victim received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number claiming to be a Maharashtra Police officer. The caller claimed that the victim’s Aadhaar-linked mobile number was involved in money laundering and an arrest warrant was issued against him. Over the next day, the victim was asked to transfer money to a bank account for verification by the RBI. The victim sent Rs 92 lakh.

After he realised he was cheated, he registered a police complaint. The police started an inquiry, and traced the bank account to Harshi Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd in Assam. A special team went to Assam and nabbed Bora who ran the company. Inquiry revealed that on the same day the victim was cheated, Bora siphoned Rs 3.8 crore in eight such digital arrest scams.