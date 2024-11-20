EPS appears in master court in defamation case

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday appeared before the additional master court on the high court premises testifying evidence in a defamation suit he had filed against whistle-blower NGO ‘Arappor Iyakkam’. After recording his evidence, the court adjourned the case to December 11.

Palaniswami filed the defamation suit praying for orders to restrain Arappor Iyakkam from making defamatory statements against him in connection with the award of Rs 692-crore contracts for laying roads during his tenure as chief minister. Palaniswami had also held the portfolio of the highways department.

Palaniswami had also sought the court to order the NGO to pay him damages of Rs 1.1 crore for bringing disrepute to his image among the public.