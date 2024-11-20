‘Financial strain as state funding central schemes’

DHARMAPURI: In the wake of the 16th Financial Commission interacting with representatives of various parties in Tamil Nadu, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Tuesday said that the panel has promised to look into his party’s recommendations and provide the necessary funding.

Addressing the media after visiting CPM’s Kalai Arangam, which offers training in various art forms, at Hogenakkal, he said, “Last time, we sought 50% funding, but only 41% was announced and just 30% was provided in the end. At present, even central schemes are being funded by the state government, leaving it to face a severe financial strain.”

“The funds are still being allocated based on the 2011 census. Tamil Nadu is being punished for its progress in population control. We have about one crore migrant labourers in the state. Accommodating their needs has also increased the financial burden on the state,” he said.