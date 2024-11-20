‘Financial strain as state funding central schemes’

DHARMAPURI: In the wake of the 16th Financial Commission interacting with representatives of various parties in Tamil Nadu, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Tuesday said that the panel has promised to look into his party’s recommendations and provide the necessary funding.
Addressing the media after visiting CPM’s Kalai Arangam, which offers training in various art forms, at Hogenakkal, he said, “Last time, we sought 50% funding, but only 41% was announced and just 30% was provided in the end. At present, even central schemes are being funded by the state government, leaving it to face a severe financial strain.”
“The funds are still being allocated based on the 2011 census. Tamil Nadu is being punished for its progress in population control. We have about one crore migrant labourers in the state. Accommodating their needs has also increased the financial burden on the state,” he said.
Opining that like-minded parties must come together to form poll alliances, Balakrishnan said his party will be a part of the DMK-led alliance for the 2026 Assembly polls.
“Despite being in the same alliance, we will surely raise our voice against the DMK government on issues like the increase in electricity tariff, 6% annual hike in land tax, and failure to register a union for Samsung employees. We hope that the state government will all these issues soon,” the CPM leader added.
When asked about actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, Balakrishnan said, “We cannot comment on that party right now. Have to wait and see what transpires. Many film stars have ventured into politics in Tamil Nadu, but they were not able to create much waves.”