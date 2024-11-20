Parking area to be created on lake bund for CMCH visitors

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has proposed a plan to create a parking area on the Valankulam Lake bund for vehicles coming to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), as unauthorised parking outside the hospital has led to traffic congestion on Trichy Road. Police and social activists want both the hospital and CCMC to find suitable parking options, either inside or outside the campus.

To address these concerns, the civic body hired a private consultant to identify potential solutions. The consultant recommended utilising the empty land on Valankulam Lake bund, which is opposite to the CMCH’s new block.

In July, the CMCH restricted private vehicle entry into the campus, allowing only doctors and hospital staff to park inside the campus. This has resulted in significant traffic snarls and pedestrian inconvenience outside the hospital as vehicles now park on the roadside, on the 300-metre stretch between Lanka Corner and Classic Tower signal. Only one lane is usable due to parked vehicles on both sides. Ambulances frequently get stuck as well. The city traffic police permit single-row parking on the roadside but impose fines on those who park beyond this.