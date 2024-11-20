Treasurer says parties want Rs 100 crore, 20 seats for alliance with AIADMK

TIRUCHY: To ally with the AIADMK, political parties are demanding 20 seats and Rs 50 crore to even Rs 100 crore, making it seem like a business deal, said AIADMK Treasurer Dindigul Srinivasan on Tuesday.

While addressing party cadre at Somarasampettai on Tuesday, Srinivasan advised them to strengthen the booth committee and conveyed that the party’s general secretary (Edappadi K Palaniswami) will take care of any alliance with other parties.

“Those coming to form alliances don’t come for free. They demand 20 seats, Rs 50 crore in cash, and in some cases, even Rs 100 crore. They talk about it as if they are negotiating the price of rice or paddy,” Srinivasan said.