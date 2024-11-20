Treasurer says parties want Rs 100 crore, 20 seats for alliance with AIADMK

TIRUCHY: To ally with the AIADMK, political parties are demanding 20 seats and Rs 50 crore to even Rs 100 crore, making it seem like a business deal, said AIADMK Treasurer Dindigul Srinivasan on Tuesday.
While addressing party cadre at Somarasampettai on Tuesday, Srinivasan advised them to strengthen the booth committee and conveyed that the party’s general secretary (Edappadi K Palaniswami) will take care of any alliance with other parties.
“Those coming to form alliances don’t come for free. They demand 20 seats, Rs 50 crore in cash, and in some cases, even Rs 100 crore. They talk about it as if they are negotiating the price of rice or paddy,” Srinivasan said.
Former ministers Srinivasan and K Thangamani attended various indoor meetings here in the district as part of the review committee constituted by the party high command.
Highlighting the challenges faced by the AIADMK in coalition negotiations, Srinivasan said, “The AIADMK is being treated like a marketplace. While the public speaks only about Edappadi K Palaniswami, some party leaders believe these negotiations are part of political business. If only they would lower their monetary demands, things might be easier for EPS.”
Thangamani urged party functionaries in Tiruchy to resolve their internal differences, warning that failure to do so could keep the party in the opposition permanently. He also emphasised the need for unity among the cadres.