Widespread rain lashes Thoothukudi, normal life hit

THOOTHUKUDI: Normal life was partially affected in Thoothukudi after widespread rain lashed the district throughout the day on Tuesday. Owing to the heavy rainfall, a holiday was declared for the schools and colleges of the district on Tuesday.



As per rainfall collected until 6.30 am on Tuesday, the district received an average of 4.33 mm rainfall, with Kulasekarapattinam, Tiruchendur, Kayalpattinam and Kayathar receiving 20 mm, 15 mm, 13 mm, and 10 mm of rainfall, respectively. Further, the Thoothukudi corporation deployed tanker lorries to prevent water stagnation along the roads, sources said.



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that an upper air circulation is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas around November 21, which will trigger the formation of a low pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by November 23. The low pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and form a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal in the subsequent two days, an IMD bulletin said.