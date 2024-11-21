Dalit outfit, VCK plan rally for SC constituency in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Demanding an assembly constituency reserved for scheduled caste (SC) in the district, Tamil Nadu Dalit Rights Protection Movement is set to start a march (padayatra) from Kanniyakumari to the secretariat in Chennai on November 26.

Though Kanniyakumari was merged with Tamil Nadu 68 years ago, in 1956, it doesn’t have an assembly constituency reserved for SC.

Tamil Nadu Dalit Rights Protection Movement’s founder-president Vai Dinakaran said two SC reserved assembly constituencies had been in the district until 1956 when it was part of the erstwhile Travancore state. After the formation of states based on languages, Kanniyakumari district was merged with Tamil Nadu in 1956, and the SC reserved assembly constituencies seized to exist.

He urged the authorities to form a new constituency by including Thovalai and Agastheeswaram taluks.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s Kanniyakumari east district secretary Gobi Perarivalan said his party had staged a protest at Erachakulam recently, demanding to change Kanniyakumari assembly constituency as an SC reserved constituency as the district is home to many people belonging to Dalit communities. “Though they belong to different religions, they are all relatives,” he said.

He alleged representation from the communities in the assembly is necessary for airing grievances. He said VCK is planning to stage a rally from Kanniyakumari Gandhi Mandapam to Ambedkar statue in Nagercoil on December 6 raising the demand.

CPI district secretary T Subhas Chandra Bose also said the suppressed communities in the district, who belong to the working class, has no representation in the state assembly. “Prominent political parties should come forward by fielding members from the oppressed communities in the assembly constituencies,” he added.