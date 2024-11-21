Forest guard, two minor boys killed in road accident in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Three persons, including two minor boys, were killed in a road accident, after their two-wheeler was hit by a truck in Sembatti in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

According to a police source, R Ramasamy (32) of Chindaiyankottai in Dindigul was deployed as a forest guard in Kannivadi Range in Dindigul. Ramasamy left for his house after submitting documents in a local court. As he was moving he saw his relative Arunpandian (17) who asked for a lift to the bus stop along with another boy, Arvind Pandian.

When the trio were moving along Sempatti, a truck which was coming at high speed hit them around 6.30 pm. All three persons were thrown to the ground and died with severe head, neck and chest injuries.

A case was registered in the Sembatti police station and investigations are under way. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Dindigul medical college hospital for postmortem. The two minors were Arunpandian (17) and his friend Arvindpandian (16) from Bodinayakanur in Theni District. Both friends were staying in a house and studying in a polytechnic college in Oddanchatram in Dindigul for the past few months.