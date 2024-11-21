Stay off ideas that destabilise India’s diversity, DMK tells centre

CHENNAI: The DMK’s high-level executive committee meeting chaired by party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged the BJP-led union government to keep away from ideas that would destabilise the diversity of the country. Pointing out that the people did not give an absolute majority to the the saffron party in the Lok Sabha election, the meeting also urged the centre to come forward to do “minimum good to all sections of the people at least now”.

In one of the resolutions adopted, the DMK said the union government has failed to fulfil its electoral promises made before 2014 and has not made any efforts towards that. “The government is keen on implementing its communal ideas,” it said.

The resolution said the union government has been delaying a nationwide caste census while introducing the Wakf Board Amendment Bill.

Also, the centre has been usurping the powers of the state governments and adopting a partial attitude in allocating funds for disaster relief. Further, the BJP-led government reduced the funds for MNREGA and took steps to dilute the reservation rights of the SCs, it said.

The DMK high-level meeting adopted six resolutions. One of the resolutions urged the GOI to exert pressure on the newly-elected government in Sri Lanka to avoid attacking Tamil Nadu fishermen and acting against their interests. Another resolution urged the GOI to accept all demands made by the state government to the 16th Finance Commission.