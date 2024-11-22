Desilt waterbodies to bypass flood worries in Chennai

The deluge in Chennai city caused by either seasonal rain or cyclones such as Michaung of December, 2023, has created a serious impact on the life of common people. The rain and inundation have left these people especially living in the low-lying areas homeless, hungry, and helpless. It has, further, led to heavy loss of material things and affected the very morale of the people.

The experiences have led to the realisation that certain action plans are to be charted and implemented on a war footing to avoid the routine disaster. Rainwater harvesting that was insisted upon years back still holds good and it is to be strengthened on an immediate basis.

Not only does it replenish the groundwater but also prevents unnecessary flooding on the streets. At the same time, the drainage system in the city has to be maintained periodically and cleaned on a regular basis. Awareness among the people about the garbage disposal, particularly plastic materials, should be spread. Breaching the code of conduct should be severely viewed and dealt with.

Strategic use of dredging and desilting the waterbodies, including the Cooum river is the need of the hour. In addition, the canals connecting the Cooum river are also to be cleaned on a regular basis to enable the water flow. Such remedial actions taken only prior to the monsoon is not the solution. It may certainly help us to maintain the hygiene of the people residing closer to these waterbodies and start the process of beautifying the surroundings. The water draining system using advanced water suction pumps may, well in advance, be ensured to drain the stagnated water instantly during the heavy rain and floods.

The state government should be very stern on the act of occupying the waterbodies legally or illegally. The canals connecting the sea and the marshy lands such as Pallikaranai should be cleared and even protected from unauthorised occupants. The government machinery should swiftly act on water resource and reservoir management.