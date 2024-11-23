CM MK Stalin asks DMK MPs to raise Tamil Nadu’s issues in parliament forcefully

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK, during the meeting of the party MPs, has resolved to raise various pressing issues of the state and the country in the scheduled parliament session, set to commence on Monday. During the meeting, CM MK Stalin urged the MPs to raise the concerns of the state in the parliament firmly and assertively, not softly.

The meeting has resolved to reflect the resolutions adopted in the party’s high-level executive committee meeting in the parliament. The resolution further reads that for the past decade, the BJP-led union government has consistently discriminated against Tamil Nadu.

“Not a single major project has been implemented for the state. Financial allocations and project approvals have been deliberately denied, impeding Tamil Nadu’s development and isolating its people from the broader framework of India’s progress,” it said.

The resolution further added that the MPs would raise various issues such as the Waqf Board Amendment bill, the one nation-one election proposal, recent reforms in Criminal laws, disparity in releasing disaster relief, reduction of allocation for MGNREGA, rising unemployment and union government’s efforts to dilute the reservation of SC, ST and OBC communities.

During his address, Stalin highlighted that although the BJP may not seem as aggressive after forming the government for the third time, they remain focused on pushing forward their agenda through any means. “Therefore, we must not let them take any opportunity to do so,” he said.

He further exhorted them to highlight the issues of how the major projects of the union government are not being allocated to Tamil Nadu and make efforts to bring new projects to the state.