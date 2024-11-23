Improper chemical waste management in matchstick unit affecting crop growths, say Kakkivadanpatti farmers

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Farmers of Kakkivadanpatti have expressed concern over the improper chemical waste management practices at a matchstick manufacturing unitin the village. Citing contamination of water resources in the locality, which has been adversely affecting the growth of crops in around 200 acres of agricultural land for several years.



According to sources, agriculture is the primary source of livelihood in Kakkivadanpatti village, which is home to 2,000 families. Crops, including maize and millets, are mainly cultivated here, and the produce is sold to markets in Sivakasi. However, the large amount of chemical waste released from the matchstick unit has been deteriorating crop growth, thereby affecting the yield, sources said.



Stating that farm wells are one of the primary sources of crop irrigation in the village, Tamil Vivasayigal Sangam state president OA Narayanasamy said, "The farmers have access to water from the wells through 15 water pumps. Over the years, the matchstick unit present amidst the farmlands has been releasing chemical waste into the streams, thereby contaminating groundwater and farm wells."



Due to this, Narayanasamy further noted, agriculture in the village has been adversely affected as the crops are irrigated using the water from the wells. Residents have also complained about skin rashes and allergies while taking bath in the water from these wells.



"The matchstick manufacturing unit is being operated round-the-clock and releases a large amount of chemical waste every day. In October 2015, we brought this issue to the attention of officials concerned and demanded a permanent shutdown of the unit. Subsequently, a peace committee meeting was held between the farmers and the matchstick unit owners, under the leadership of revenue officials, but no solution was attained, due to the unit owners' lack of cooperation," said the farmers.



Meanwhile, District Collector VP Jeyaseelan has directed the officials from the pollution control board to inquire into the issue and submit a report.