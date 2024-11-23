NTK leader Seeman describes meeting with Rajini as courtesy call

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman, who held a meeting with actor Rajinikanth on Thursday, told reporters on Friday that it was just a courtesy call and they both discussed various political issues, including the actor’s perspective about the ‘system being wrong’.

Seeman, in a recent TV interview, voiced his discontentment with the state of politics, describing it as a “cruel game”. Speaking about his discussion with Rajinikanth, he said they both were on the same page over the failures of administration.

Responding to allegations that the meeting was between two “sanghis”, Seeman said, “Sanghi simply means a fellow or a friend. Ironically, those who accuse us of being sanghis are the real ones (who are in secret alliance with Sangh Parivar and the BJP).”

He also indirectly criticised CM MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin without mentioning their names. Though they have maintained a cordial relationship with PM Narendra Modi, they accuse others who oppose the DMK as sanghis.