Teacher forces students to massage foot, suspended in Tamil Nadu

SALEM: A teacher working in the government high school in East Rajapalayam was placed under suspension by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday after he forced students to massage their feet.

Sources said 200 students study in the school. Nine teachers, including the headmaster, work there. J Jayaprakash from Kamakkapalayam in Thalaivasal of Salem has been working as a Maths teacher for 17 years.

On Friday, a video spread on social media where he was allegedly found sleeping during work hours and later engaged students to perform a foot massage for him.

Subsequently, School Education Department officials in Salem conducted an investigation. Later, Jayaprakash was suspended on Friday, based on an investigation report as well as an order from School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

M Kabeer, Chief Educational Officer of Salem, said, “Under Sub-Rule (e) of Rule 17 of Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, Jayaprakash has been placed under suspension with immediate effect until further orders.

During this period, he will be paid a subsistence allowance and dearness allowance as admissible under Rule 53 (1) of Fundamental Rules. During the period of suspension, he shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining permission from authorities.”

Veeraganur police said that no complaints have been filed regarding the incident yet.