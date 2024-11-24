Vendors of Gingee town in TN shut shops, stage protest demanding toll fee waiver

VILLUPURAM: Vendors of Gingee town, including members of various trade associations, shut their establishments on Saturday demanding that vehicles belonging to residents and businesses within a 20-km radius of the tollgate on the Gingee-Tindivanam National Highway be exempted from paying the fee.

Grocery stores, textile shops, jewellery shops, restaurants, and other establishments remained shut at Gingee, as vendors gathered in front of the municipality office, leaving the town deserted. Anticipating the tollgate siege, a significant police force was deployed. Police arrested 20 earthmover drivers who were allegedly planning to head to the tollgate with their vehicles.

The tollgate near Nangilikondan village began collecting fees four months ago. Gingee Tahsildar Ezhumalai and other taluk revenue department officials, along with vendors, had discussed with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) regarding the exemption. However, the NHAI refused to grant the demand. Following this, trade groups, including the Chamber of Commerce, association of vendors, jewellers, vehicle owners, and photographers, announced a one-day shutdown of services and a plan to besiege the tollgate on Saturday.

Subsequently, Gingee DSP Senthilkumar and other police officials held discussions with the protesting vendors. "We have assured the vendors that further discussions will be held with the tollgate management to find a solution," said a police official.

Following this assurance, vendors called off their siege of the tollgate but continued their protest near the Gingee Municipality office. "We will continue our protest until free access is granted for local vehicles," said a representative of the merchants.