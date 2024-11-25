Tamil has successfully tackled attack of foreign languages, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said language and art have the power to win over any kind of dominance and as such, we have to preserve both like our eyes.

The CM said this while addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of the Muthamizh Peravai here.

Stalin said despite attacks from foreign languages, Tamil, the Tamil race and Tamil Nadu remain strong because of the innate strength of the language and culture. “Since language and art have the power to win over any dominance, we should safeguard them as our own eyes,” Stalin added.

The CM was speaking after presenting awards instituted by the Muthamizh Peravai to mark its golden jubilee celebrations. The following received the awards from the Stalin: Actor Satyaraj (Kalaignar award); Thirupampuram TKS Meenakshi Sundaram (Rajarathina award); Andal Priyadarshini (Iyal Selvam award); Dr Gayatri Gireesh (Isai Selvam award); Thirukkadiyur TSM Uma Shankar (Nathaswara Selvam award); Swamimalai C Gurunathan (Thavil Selvam award); Dr T Somasundaram (Gramiya Kalai Selvam award); and Parvathi Ravi Kandasala (Nattiya Selvam award). Stalin also released a book on the life history of Thiruvavaduthurai TN Rajaranthinam.

Recalling that the Muthamizh Peravai was started by former chief minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin said Rajarathinam remained an uncrowned king in the music world and referred to the words of Semmangudi Sreenivasa Iyer about Rajarathinam.