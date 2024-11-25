Tamil Nadu, Pondy cops spar over raid at licensed arrack shop

PUDUCHERRY/CUDDALORE: Conflict of jurisdiction led to a confrontation between Cuddalore and Puducherry police teams on Saturday after the former had raided a licensed arrack shop in Madukarai in Puducherry. The Nellikuppam police from Cuddalore arrested D Natarajan (65) of Panruti at the Pattampakkam-Madukarai Road checkpoint for possessing eight packets of arrack, upon whose information they raided the shop.

The Cuddalore police seized 40 litres of arrack stored in packets from the shop -- located near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry border -- owned by R Sarala and managed by her husband Raja from Andiyarpalayam in Puducherry. The shop operates under a licence issued by the Puducherry Excise Department.

As the Cuddalore team attempted to detain the cashier for inquiry, the Madukarai police arrived, objecting to the action, arguing that the former lacked authority to conduct raids in Puducherry without obtaining permission and informing them. As the argument escalated, the Puducherry police blocked the Cuddalore team's vehicle from leaving the spot.

DSP M S Ruben Kumar from Cuddalore intervened, explaining the ban on the sale of liquor in packets in Tamil Nadu and that tracing the source was necessary for enforcement. After discussions, the Cuddalore team handed over the seized arrack packets and the detainee to the Puducherry police, who requested the former to approach the Puducherry Excise Department for further action.

A senior officer from the Puducherry police team said they had not obstructed the actions of their counterparts and only asked them to follow procedure. An official from the Puducherry Excise Department said, “We have requested a report from the Cuddalore police regarding the seizure. Since selling arrack in packets is banned in Puducherry as well, further action will be taken based on our inquiry.”

Sources from the Nellikuppam police confirmed that two separate cases have been registered — one regarding the arrest of Natarajan and another in connection with the sale of arrack in packets at the Puducherry shop.