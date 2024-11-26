Anganwadi kids play waiting game for book, uniform in TN

COIMBATORE: Five months after enrolment, lakhs of children in anganwadi centres and kindergarten classes in government schools across the state have not yet got their activity workbooks and uniforms.

Activity workbooks, designed by the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) of Tamil Nadu, are provided to children from two to five years of age, based on their age category. Titled “Aadi Paadi Vilaiyadu Pappa,” the curriculum aims to create a stimulating environment for the children’s holistic development and learning, through activity books, assessment cards, and preschool education kits, etc. These activities are designed to be taught to children over 11 months.

For instance, in November every year, children aged four to five should be able to name vegetables, sketch, and fill in suitable letters in words provided in the workbooks. Similarly, for each month, there are predetermined exercises which the children must be taught. But due to the delay in distributing workbooks, children are missing out on such activities, sources said.

P Kalaiselvi of Podanur told TNIE that her four-year-old child goes to an anganwadi in the locality. She said, “Though the staff members take good care of the children by ensuring that they eat and drink water on time and are safe, the staff do not teach them workbook activities as per the syllabus.”

She added that if workers taught the activities, the children would learn something new and it would stimulate their thinking.