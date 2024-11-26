Father, son murdered man in Coimbatore to avenge daughter's suicide

COIMBATORE: Two months after a woman killed herself over a failed relationship, her father, along with his son, stabbed the 27-year-old suspected lover of his daughter to death in broad daylight in Coimbatore on Monday to avenge her.

The victim, Tamilselvan, son of Mahalingam of Pandalur in the Nilgiris district, was working as a driver at a private hospital at Thudiyalur in Coimbatore city for the past two years. His mother resides in her hometown of Ayyan Kollakondan village near Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district.

According to police, Tamilselvan was in a relationship with Anandhi (25), daughter of Malaikani (45), who belongs to his mother’s village, for three years. Tamilselvan was also allegedly involved with another woman from Udumalaipettai in Tiruppur district due to which he deliberately put off marrying Anandhi, the police said. Distressed by Tamilselvan’s reluctance to marry her, Anandhi allegedly died by suicide two months ago.

Blaming Tamilselvan for the death of Anandhi, her father Malaikani and her brother Rajaram (25) decided to avenge her. They travelled from Rajapalayam to Coimbatore on a two-wheeler on Sunday.