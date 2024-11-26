Father, son murdered man in Coimbatore to avenge daughter's suicide

COIMBATORE: Two months after a woman killed herself over a failed relationship, her father, along with his son, stabbed the 27-year-old suspected lover of his daughter to death in broad daylight in Coimbatore on Monday to avenge her.
The victim, Tamilselvan, son of Mahalingam of Pandalur in the Nilgiris district, was working as a driver at a private hospital at Thudiyalur in Coimbatore city for the past two years. His mother resides in her hometown of Ayyan Kollakondan village near Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district.
According to police, Tamilselvan was in a relationship with Anandhi (25), daughter of Malaikani (45), who belongs to his mother’s village, for three years. Tamilselvan was also allegedly involved with another woman from Udumalaipettai in Tiruppur district due to which he deliberately put off marrying Anandhi, the police said. Distressed by Tamilselvan’s reluctance to marry her, Anandhi allegedly died by suicide two months ago.
Blaming Tamilselvan for the death of Anandhi, her father Malaikani and her brother Rajaram (25) decided to avenge her. They travelled from Rajapalayam to Coimbatore on a two-wheeler on Sunday.
Cops recover murder weapon from the spot
On Monday morning, they located Tamilselvan near the hospital where he worked, lured him to a deserted spot, and confronted him. A heated argument ensued, and the father and son allegedly attacked Tamilselvan with a knife, slit his throat and stabbed him in chest and stomach. Tamilselvan collapsed at the spot and the attackers fled the scene on their two-wheeler.
Passersby, who found Tamilselvan lying in a pool of blood, alerted the hospital. Medical professionals rushed to the spot but declared him dead. Thudiyalur police secured the crime scene, and sent Tamilselvan’s body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy.
The police also recovered the knife used in the murder. After actively searching for Malaikani and Rajaram, the Tiruppur police caught them and handed them over to the Thudiyalur police. The Thudiyalur police have arrested them for murder and further investigation is on.