Question on DMK-Adani meet sparks war of words between CM Stalin, Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: A question over industrialist Gautam Adani, who is presently facing bribery charges in the US, resulted in a heated exchange between Chief Minister MK Stalin and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday.

In a brief interaction with the media after a government function in Chennai, the chief minister was asked about the allegation that Adani had a closely-guarded meeting with the DMK leadership. While Stalin initially tried to walk away from the interaction, he, however, quickly returned and said the minister of the department concerned had already provided an explanation, referring to the allegations of corruption involving the Adani Group and Tangedco. “Please do not twist it,” Stalin added.

Subsequently, when asked about the allegations on similar lines raised by PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, Stalin said, “He [Ramadoss] has no other work. Therefore, he keeps on issuing statements every day. There is no need for us to respond to those.” Reacting strongly to the chief minister’s comments, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss termed the remarks “arrogant” and asserted that it is the CM’s responsibility to clarify to the people of Tamil Nadu whether the alleged meeting with representatives of the Adani Group was official or personal.

On Stalin’s remark that the PMK founder had “no other work”, Anbumani said, “Stalin may have numerous tasks such as secretly meeting Adani, but Dr S Ramadoss’s only work is to think about public welfare, raise his voice for people, and point out the shortcomings of the government. That is exactly what he is doing.”