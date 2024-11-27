Beacon at Tamil Nadu's Hosur village to warn locals about animals

KRISHNAGIRI: Hosur forest division has installed a warning light in a village near Jawalagiri to warn locals about animal movement and prevent human-animal conflict. When elephant movement is found in the village at night time, the light will be turned on to alert the villagers.

Hosur wildlife warden K Karthikeyani told TNIE, “ There are seven forest ranges in Hosur forest division. There is regular elephant movement in the district for a few months from Karnataka. To prevent human-animal conflicts, SMS is being sent to the people to warn them. Apart from this, forest department staff, farmers associations, and village representatives alert people about elephant movement and elephants are driven back into the forest.”

She added, “CCTV cameras with Artificial Intelligence are fixed in the forest boundaries. Once elephant movement is spotted, people living in nearby villages will be alerted by the beacon light. Warning beacon lights will be fixed at 16 places in the Hosur forest division. Among these, one light has been fixed at Buruvanapalli village in the Jawalagiri forest range.