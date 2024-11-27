CM Stalin inaugurates boat houses in Tiruppur and Erode, locals say charges high

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the first boat house in Tiruppur district, established by the Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) in Andipalayam Lake through video conference from Chennai on Tuesday. He also inaugurated a boat house at the Anthiyur Lake in Erode district.

Andipalayam Lake, located along the Mangalam Road, is spread over 58 acres. It receives water from the Noyyal River. Since Tiruppur does have any tourism spots, locals have been voicing demand for one. Heeding to their request, the TTDC developed the Andipalayam Lake and introduced boat rides at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

A fee of Rs 800 is charged for a 20-minute ride in an eight-seater motor boat, Rs 400 for 30- minute ride in a four-seater pedal boat, Rs 300 for 30-minute ride in a two-seater pedal boat, and Rs 500 for 30-minute ride in a five-seater paddle boat. While residents of the city welcomed the introduction of boat rides, they said the charges for this are high.

Speaking to TNIE, T Aravindkumar, Tourism Officer of Tiruppur, said, “For the first time in Tiruppur, a boat house is set up at Andipalayam Lake by the tourism department. Along with boat house, children’s park, restaurant, snack shop facilities, etc. are added.It will certainly be a source of entertainment for the people living in Tiruppur and its adjoining areas.”

“We have fixed the charges for boat rides lower than what is charged in other sites. For example, in Ooty, a fee of Rs 250 is charged per person,” he added. The boat house in Erode has been established at estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh, sources said.