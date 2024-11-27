Delta protection law: AIADMK rejects allegations against party

CHENNAI: A reply by the Union Environment Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh to a question raised by Mayiladuthurai MP K Sudha (Congress) in the Lok Sabha on Monday left farmers concerned about the special protection accorded to the delta region to prevent hydrocarbon projects.
While farmers demanded that the state clarify the status, the DMK blamed the AIADMK for failing to take up measures with the centre to ensure the protection of the delta region. The delta region is a Protected Special Agricultural Zone (PSAZ) as per the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act passed in 2020 by the AIADMK government.
AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar refuted the allegations. He clarified that the then AIADMK government discussed the issue with then Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, who said as agriculture is a state subject, TN is empowered to enact a legislation.
He pointed out that when the union government wanted to start coal / lignite mining work in delta areas in recent years, the DMK government had acknowledged that the law enacted by AIADMK regime prevented such projects. While the union minister’s reply in LS pertains to eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) and eco-sensitive areas (ESA), it does not refer to PSAZ, Jayakumare added.
Sudha had asked whether environmental clearance (EC) has been provided for hydrocarbon projects in delta region, whether any applications were pending, and whether there is any central policy to protect the delta region in the context of the 2020 act.
Clarifying that no fresh EC has been granted and three EC applications are pending with TN government, Singh said the Union Environment Ministry notifies certain areas as ESZ /ESA to accord special protection under Environment Protection Act of 1986 based on proposals from state governments. No such proposal was sent by TN regarding the delta region, he said.
Sudha told TNIE the AIADMK government had failed to send such a proposal to the union government. “Now, steps must be taken to send the proposal.”