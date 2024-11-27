Delta protection law: AIADMK rejects allegations against party

CHENNAI: A reply by the Union Environment Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh to a question raised by Mayiladuthurai MP K Sudha (Congress) in the Lok Sabha on Monday left farmers concerned about the special protection accorded to the delta region to prevent hydrocarbon projects.

While farmers demanded that the state clarify the status, the DMK blamed the AIADMK for failing to take up measures with the centre to ensure the protection of the delta region. The delta region is a Protected Special Agricultural Zone (PSAZ) as per the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act passed in 2020 by the AIADMK government.

AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar refuted the allegations. He clarified that the then AIADMK government discussed the issue with then Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, who said as agriculture is a state subject, TN is empowered to enact a legislation.

He pointed out that when the union government wanted to start coal / lignite mining work in delta areas in recent years, the DMK government had acknowledged that the law enacted by AIADMK regime prevented such projects. While the union minister’s reply in LS pertains to eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) and eco-sensitive areas (ESA), it does not refer to PSAZ, Jayakumare added.