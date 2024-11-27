DMK rejects PM Vishwakarma scheme, plans inclusive initiative for artisans

CHENNAI: The DMK government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has rejected the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma Scheme in its current form and informed the Government of India that Tamil Nadu will devise a more inclusive and comprehensive scheme for artisans, free from caste-based discrimination.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi, the Chief Minister stated that Tamil Nadu was compelled to formulate its scheme as the Centre had ignored the modifications suggested by the State to the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

The CM had previously written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this matter on 4 January.

Highlighting the concerns, Stalin recalled that the Tamil Nadu government had formed a committee to analyse the scheme, as it was perceived to reinforce caste-based vocations.

After extensive study, the committee recommended significant changes to make the scheme more equitable, which were communicated to the Prime Minister.

The proposed changes included removing the mandatory requirement for an applicant’s family to be traditionally engaged in a family-based trade. Instead, eligibility should extend to any individual practising the listed occupations.