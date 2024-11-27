Labour department instructs migrant workers in Coimbatore to register online

COIMBATORE: The Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department in Coimbatore district has instructed owners of commercial establishments and private companies employing migrant workers including Kerala natives to register their details in the department’s portal. The department warned action would be taken against those who failed to furnish the details to the department.

Lakhs of workers from states including Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand are working in Coimbatore district. The government has made efforts to compile data on the migrant workers. As part of it, the Labour Department has issued a circular to all commercial establishments to register migrant workers.

Employers should obtain the identity cards of the migrant workers while employing them and adequate job security and facilities to stay and sanitation should be provided to them. Details of workers Aadhaar Number, Aadhaar linked phone number, details about their bank account, employer, workers’ native address and education should be uploaded on www.labour.tn.gov.in/ism.

In cases where a worker die during work, there are issues in accessing services provided by the government and in obtaining information about migrant workers when they are involved in criminal activities. Registration has been made mandatory to address these issues.

According to sources, 28,000 migrant workers are registered with the labour department and under factories wing more than one lakh migrant workers are registered.

The Labour Welfare Department has announced that special camps would be conducted from November 29 at Vellakinar, Sullivan Street, Pappampatti, Big Bazaar Street, RS Puram, Pollachi, Mettupalayam, Anaimalai and Valparai to facilitate registration of migrant workers.

Further details can be obtained from the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Labour, Coimbatore at 0422-2241136.