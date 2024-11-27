Madras HC tells state to consider plea seeking land for war memorial in Kovilpatti

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to consider a representation given by the Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen (AFESM) Welfare Centre, seeking allotment of a parcel of land in Kovilpatti town in Thoothukudi for the construction of a war memorial cum Jawan Bhavan.

A bench of Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by the president of the centre N Kesavarajan, a retired junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army seeking direction to the government to allot the land for the purpose.

According to Kesavarajan, the aforesaid land in Kovilpatti has been in possession of the AFESM Welfare Centre. The centre has been taking steps to establish a war memorial cum Jawan Bhavan on the land since 1989.

Though the authorities sometimes give positive assurances orally, the matter is being dragged without any significant development, he claimed.

Stating that the presence of a war memorial would, besides honouring the brave souls, create awareness and interest among youth in joining the army, he sought the above direction.